Germany's Merz visits Kyiv as Russia steps up attacks on Ukrainian cities

KYIV: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv Sunday in a show of support as Russia escalated its attacks on Ukrainian cities.

The aerial war has intensified, with Moscow menacing cities across Ukraine with hard-to-intercept ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones, while Kyiv has been striking Russia's oil industry and businesses.

Merz said he traveled to the Ukrainian capital on his second trip as chancellor to demonstrate his country's solidarity with Ukraine. Germany is Ukraine's largest donor, sending Kyiv more than €43.3 billion ($48.8 billion) since the war began, along with equipment and weapons.

"If Russia is not stopped, its war machine will sooner or later turn against us," he said in a statement Sunday, adding that he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "You can continue to count on our help."

Merz said the partnership between the two countries was "not a one-way street," pointing to German and Ukrainian companies jointly developing technologies that benefit both sides. "This makes us safer and stronger," he said.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy thanked Germany and said the two countries would make "important agreements" during the visit to strengthen Ukraine's defenses and those of the rest of Europe. "Russia must be stopped together," he wrote.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the agenda would focus on "strengthening Ukraine, our defense and resilience, and our shared European security."

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Saturday it would continue to carry out "mass retaliatory strikes" on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, urging foreign nationals and diplomats to leave the country. It previously issued a similar warning in May.

The German and Russian foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders last month in what was believed to be the first such face-to-face meeting since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia's Sergey Lavrov rejected German calls to ease off its "dangerous path of escalation" toward the country, and instead accused Germany of being Ukraine's main sponsor and seeking to be a leading military power in Europe.