Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities as German Chancellor Merz visits Kyiv

Merz was on a surprise visit to show European support as attacks increase -- and discovered the new reality of daily life in the Ukrainian capital.

Air raid sirens wailed repeatedly, including as Zelensky showed him the damage to the National Academy of Sciences, which was hit by a Russian attack drone on Monday, killing two.

"We can see the entire pointlessness of this war at this place," noted Merz.

"These barbarous attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine must stop. These are war crimes that are being committed daily here."

One blast that was heard across the city damaged the road surface of the Northern Bridge -- one of several connecting the eastern and western parts of Kyiv over the Dnipro river which have been struck repeatedly in the last four days.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has said the capital -- largely spared from the devastation wrought near the front line in more than four years of conflict -- should now be on a war footing.

Round-the-clock attacks have hit residential areas, petrol stations, schools, rail and communications infrastructure, while the near-constant air raid sirens disrupt daily life and put people on edge.

Merz warned as he arrived that support for Ukraine was vital for European security. "If Russia is not stopped, its war machine will sooner or later turn against us," he claimed.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for advanced interceptors to shoot down Russia's new fast-moving, jet-powered drones and powerful ballistic missiles.

The latest deal provides for the joint production of anti-jet drones, Merz told a joint news conference with Zelensky.

"Significant technical breakthroughs have already been achieved in this area in recent weeks," he added.

"Production is now being ramped up. This strengthens Ukrainian air defence quickly and significantly.

"We are supplying standoff weapons, combat drones and satellite technology so that Ukraine can also target Russian launch sites."