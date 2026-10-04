Smit Machchhar recounts final struggle to stop co-pilot from taking control of flydubai flight

Captain Smit Machchhar has recounted the moments he says he realised his co-pilot was attacking him aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, describing how he eventually managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries.

Speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone on Saturday, the Indian pilot said the co-pilot had been praying before the attack began. Machchhar said he had looked away deliberately, out of respect.

A few minutes later, he recalled feeling a heavy blow to the back of his head.

“I thought something had happened to the aircraft,” Machchhar told Netanyahu, according to an account of the conversation. But as the blows continued, he said he realised the danger was coming from the other person in the cockpit.

“That’s when I realised that it’s not the aircraft, it’s the other guy who is in the cockpit with me,” he said.

Machchhar said he was eventually on the cockpit floor and realised the aircraft was descending. His account suggests that he was badly disoriented and struggling to see clearly as he tried to understand what was happening.

He said he knew the cockpit door was nearby and, despite his injuries, managed to reach and open it. People outside then entered the cockpit and helped restrain the co-pilot, according to Machchhar's account.

“I had that one last fight left in me,” he said. “I did it because if I didn't do it, I was going to die.”