PM Modi speaks to flydubai pilot Smit Machchaar, hails his bravery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchaar, the flydubai pilot who helped foil an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flight, and praised his courage during the incident.

During the telephonic conversation, Machchaar shared details of the incident and what gave him the courage to respond, government sources said. Modi applauded his bravery and wished him a speedy recovery.

The prime minister had on Thursday described Machchaar as a "HERO", saying that despite being seriously injured and facing grave danger, the pilot showed immense courage and resolve to protect the lives of others.

"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," Modi had said while addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission.

Referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks on the incident, Modi said, "For every Indian, Smit's bravery fills our heart with pride."

Modi also spoke to Machchaar's wife and parents and commended the pilot for his actions, the sources said.

The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, issued emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from an altitude of 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The flight had 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Videos circulating on social media showed Machchaar drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the aircraft's galley.

Netanyahu had said an Israeli passenger told him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending. According to the account, the passenger and a crew member broke into the cockpit and overpowered the co-pilot, who had allegedly stabbed Machchaar while attempting to sabotage the aircraft's systems.

(With inputs from PTI)