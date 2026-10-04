Zelensky says US wants to hold talks with Russia, Ukraine by the end of October

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that the United States wants to broker a new round of talks with Ukraine and Russia on ending the four-and-a-half-year war and hold it by the end of October.

The US-led peace efforts have been largely stalled with Washington's attention shifted to its war with Iran and as Ukraine says Russia has ramped up its aerial attacks across the war-torn country.

"The American side is currently in contact with Ukraine and Russia and is proposing to somehow hold a meeting at the technical level in a trilateral format by the end of October," Zelensky told reporters on Sunday.

He said he had spoken with the American negotiators on Saturday.

"I confirmed to them that our side is ready to support this timeline," he added.