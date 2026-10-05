Iran-backed Houthis seize another town in Yemen as they advance toward key city of Taiz

Rashad al-Alimi, head of the ruling Presidential Leadership Council, said in a televised speech that the operations were aiming at "recovering the remaining territories" controlled by the Houthis. He called for the international community to provide support to his government.

Hours after al-Alimi's declaration, a Saudi military spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, vowed "full operational support" to the Yemeni government forces, until the Houthis are "eliminated."

Al-Malki also stressed Saudi Arabia's right to take all necessary measures to deter the rebels who continued to fire missiles and drones at the kingdom as part of the nearly three-month escalation that revived Yemen's civil war.

The latest flare-up began in mid-July, when the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of bombing the airport in Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-controlled capital, to prevent the landing of an unauthorized Iranian flight. The rebels responded with missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government forces in the country.

They also announced a blockade on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea and attacked several Saudi-linked vessels.

Then in September, they intensified their campaign, storming down the Red Sea coast in their biggest land grab in years.

The rebels' taking of Turbah "will likely severely constrain Yemeni government-aligned forces' ability to reinforce and resupply front-line positions" across Taiz province and the provincial capital of Taiz, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.

"Disrupting resupply has military value, of course, but controlling all the roads in and out of areas to the north of Turbah also prevents government forces from retreating out of the city," the think tank wrote in a Sunday analysis.

The escalation has revived Yemen's civil war that began in 2014 when the Houthis descended from their northern stronghold, capturing Sanaa and forcing the government to flee into exile in Saudi Arabia. The war created one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters and killed more than 150,000 people.

The latest bout of violence has killed more than 800 people and wounded over 3,600 others, the United Nations has said. The flare-up forced over 145,000 people to flee their homes inside Yemen, according to the U.N. migration agency. More than 3,000 others fled across the waters into Djibouti, the agency reported.