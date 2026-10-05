Japan PM calls China 'important neighbour', pledges stable relationship

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called China an "important neighbour" and pledged to build a stable relationship between the rival nations in a policy address on Monday.

Diplomatic relations between the Asian economic giants have been at rock bottom since Takaichi suggested in November that Tokyo may intervene in any attack on the island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

"China is an important neighbour, and despite difficulties, we have built up a long-standing relationship over the years," she told parliament.

"We will work to ensure communication on shared challenges, promote dialogue to safeguard our national interests, and build a constructive and stable relationship."

But she added that Japan would also "firmly assert our country's positions" and "strongly call for responsible behaviour".

The premier also signalled her government would draft a comprehensive plan to deal with population decline, which she called a "quietly advancing national crisis".

Despite enjoying unusually high approval ratings a year into office, the prime minister is navigating a number of challenges including rising inflation, market concerns about Japan's mounting debts and a diplomatic spat with China that has been rumbling since making the comments about Taiwan last year.