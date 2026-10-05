What to know about the suspected bomb plot against a UK air base used by the US in the Iran war

Authorities say Iran is possibly involved

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said the U.K. sees "strong indications" that Iran played a part in the incident.

But he did not provide details about what the suspects were planning, or why the U.K. thinks Iran was involved.

Taylor, the head of counterterrorism policing, said last week that lines of inquiry include looking into whether the suspected offenses were committed by "proxies or individuals, either knowingly or unknowingly, working on behalf of a foreign state."

Iran and allied militant groups have been accused of plotting or carrying out attacks on U.S., British and Jewish targets in the past, allegedly acting through local proxies.

RAF Fairford houses the headquarters of the U.S. Air Force's 501st Combat Support Wing and is a forward operating location for the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command. The base was used during the 1990 Gulf War, the 2003 Iraq war and the U.S.-Israeli bombardment of Iran this year.

Iran has previously said it considers any base used to attack its territory a legitimate target.

Nigel Inkster, a senior adviser at the International Institute for Strategic Studies who formerly worked at the British Secret Intelligence Service, said Iran is known to have hired "low grade," untrained proxies to commit crimes in the U.K. on its behalf. But it's not clear "what sort of threat these people posed," he said.

"Was it a homegrown undertaking or one that was sponsored internationally, especially Iran?" he said.

"Driving three vans up to an air base with a perimeter doesn't strike me as a particularly clever way to cause significant damage," he added.

Iran's embassy to the U.K. condemned what it said were "unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets" linking it to the suspected plot.