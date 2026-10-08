4.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Nepal amid flood recovery

A moderate earthquake of 4.1 magnitude struck western Nepal on Wednesday night, with tremors felt in several neighbouring districts, officials said.

According to Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake occurred at 9:37 pm local time, with its epicentre in Budhiganga Municipality-10 of Bajura district in Sudurpaschim Province, around 750 km west of Kathmandu.

The tremor was also felt in Bajhang, Kalikot and Achham districts. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The earthquake comes as Nepal continues to grapple with the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides that struck the country on August 26.

The government this week ended the search-and-rescue operation for victims of the disaster and shifted its focus to rehabilitation and reconstruction.

At least 1,455 bodies have been recovered, while 5,285 people remain missing, according to the latest government figures. Nearly 33,000 people were affected and around 7,500 homes were damaged or destroyed. The government has estimated that reconstruction and recovery will cost around $4.77 billion.