Days after devastating floods, 5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

Days after devastating floods and landslides battered parts of Nepal, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s northwestern Mustang district on Tuesday night, with tremors felt in neighbouring districts.

The earthquake occurred at 9.53 pm, with its epicentre at Lomanthang in Mustang, around 375 km northwest of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Tremors were also felt in Manang, Dolpa and Myagdi districts.

Nepal has been recovering from floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in recent days, which disrupted road connectivity and caused deaths and damage in several parts of the country. The latest earthquake added to concerns in a country highly vulnerable to both seismic activity and extreme weather events.

Authorities were assessing the situation following Tuesday night’s tremor.