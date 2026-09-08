Nepal endured months of political turmoil; devastating floods are now testing its new government

NEW DELHI: The flash floods two weeks ago swallowed settlements and swept away roads and bridges in Nepal's mountains and river valleys. Roughly 7,500 homes were destroyed, another 20,000 need rebuilding and at least 12 hydropower projects were damaged. The damage estimate so far of $2.56 billion is a staggering bill for a country with a total budget of $14 billion for the current fiscal year.

The losses come at a challenging time for the Himalayan nation, which is emerging from a year of political upheaval after an uprising toppled the previous government. The new administration must now repair damaged infrastructure and restore political stability. At the same time, it faces a bigger challenge in developing a more resilient country as climate change increases Nepal’s exposure to extreme weather events.

“It is a wasteland out there. The rebuilding is not going to be easy,” said Sumnima Udas, a member of Parliament and chairperson of a committee on international relations and tourism.

The floods test a government still finding its footing

The disaster is an early test for 36-year-old Prime Minister Balen Shah, who took office in March after months of political turmoil.

The upheaval began last September, when youth-led protests over corruption and a social media ban spiraled into violence. Security forces opened fire on demonstrators, killing dozens, while government buildings and politicians’ homes were set ablaze. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned, and the country entered a period of uncertainty under a caretaker government.