Nepal floods: Health crisis looms as drinking-water, sanitation systems collapse

RASUWA: With thousands feared dead or missing and large parts of Nuwakot and Rasuwa buried under mud and debris following the August 26 flash floods, Nepal is confronting a second emergency in the form of a looming health crisis.

Keeping survivors safe is becoming a challenge as drinking-water systems have completely collapsed, sanitation infrastructure has been destroyed and access to healthcare disrupted.

Teams from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Nepal and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are visiting temporary holding and shelter centres to check survivors for signs of disease spread.

Authorities have also begun regular testing of drinking-water sources for E. coli, an indicator of faecal contamination. “Basically, we are doing regular monitoring, E. coli tests,” a WHO official said.

The government is using portable water-testing kits, with support from WHO and UNICEF, as WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) interventions are expanded across affected areas.

Speaking to TNIE, Tsering Gurung, Communication Officer at WHO Nepal said, the organisation is working closely with the Government of Nepal, through the Ministry of Health and Food Safety, to assess emerging health needs and coordinate the health sector response to this emergency.

Within hours of the disaster, WHO supported the dispatch of emergency medical supplies to affected areas at the request of the government. Based on identified needs, WHO has also provided infection prevention and control supplies to support response efforts and reduce the risk of disease outbreaks, Gurung said.