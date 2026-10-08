Israel reduces British diplomatic presence in Jerusalem after settler-violence sanctions

JERSALEM: Israel said the British consulate in east Jerusalem ended its functions on Thursday but seven diplomats would be allowed to remain in a limited capacity, with the UK saying the outpost would continue to offer "vital services".

The move comes after Israel ordered the closure of the consulate in September as retaliation after London-led Western sanctions over violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Thursday's move to downsize the UK presence had followed a dialogue with the British government in order to avoid an escalation of tensions between the two countries.

"As I announced, the British consulate in Jerusalem ended its role today," Saar said in a statement, adding that 20 diplomats including the consul general were ending their missions and leaving the country.

Saar said the building was the property of the British government and that a "task force of only seven diplomats" would be allowed to operate from the premises, "which ceased to function as a consulate today".

"Their scope of activity will be very limited," Saar said, adding the two countries had "agreed on the continuation of dialogue between the governments".

The UK pledged to continue delivering "vital services" in Jerusalem, saying the consulate general building would remain open and would "be known as the UK Mission, Jerusalem".

"The UK Mission, Jerusalem is independent, operational and will continue to deliver vital services and our work with the Palestinian people," Foreign Minister Ed Miliband said in a statement.

Miliband said the UK did not accept that the Israeli government had "the legal right" to enforce the closure.

"We will work in the coming months to build back up our presence and we will not take reciprocal action while such discussions are underway and credible," he added.

The Palestinian Authority's foreign affairs ministry denounced the move as "illegal" and said in a statement that it viewed it as "an attempt to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied city" of Jerusalem.