FlyDubai co-pilot intended to crash plane into Tel Aviv airport, UAE prosecutor says

JERUSALEM: The axe-wielding co-pilot who attacked the captain of a FlyDubai flight to Tel Aviv last month intended to seize control of the airplane and fly it into the passenger terminal at Israel’s main international airport, authorities in the United Arab Emirates said Friday.

The suspect, an Omani national, did so “with the intention of causing the greatest possible number of human casualties,” the UAE’s top prosecutor said in a statement carried by the state news agency WAM. Most of the 174 passengers on the flight were from Israel.

The statement said the co-pilot “drew inspiration” from the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the United States and used two previous flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv to “familiarize himself with the flight route and the airport.”

It said none of FlyDubai's security or professional checks had indicated that the pilot, who was identitifed by The Associated Press as 29-year-old Hamam al-Hammami, harbored extremist views or plans to carry out an attack.