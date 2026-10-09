France students plan more protests; UN 'concerned' over violence after police crackdown

PARIS: Students in France were largely back in the classroom on Friday following days of protests demanding better education, with the UN voicing "concern" over the sometimes violent clashes.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets across France since students in late September began blocking entrances to high schools, which in turn saw squads of riot police deployed.

The students -- most aged 15 to 18 -- have complained of absent teachers, overloaded timetables, dilapidated classrooms and buildings that cannot cope with rising temperatures. More than 6,800 people have been detained since the start of the demonstrations, of whom 86 percent are minors, the justice ministry said Friday.

The United Nations said Friday it was watching the events "with concern" and urging people on all sides to remain peaceful.

"We are following with concern incidents related to the student protests and high school blockades in France, some of which have turned violent," said Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson for the UN human rights agency.

While the demonstrations have been largely peaceful, some protesters have started fires and vandalised bus shelters.

In response, police have used tear gas, batons and blast balls, leading to accusations from rights groups and the children of a disproportionate use of force.

Police have opened 18 internal investigations into allegations of misconduct. A 15-year-old lost a hand on Monday after police fired a stun grenade, and the government has suspended the use of the weapon.