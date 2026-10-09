Indian man faces verdict in Paris over global Discord ring accused of abusing children

PARIS: A 29-year-old Indian man faces a verdict Friday in a Paris trial over his alleged involvement in an international criminal network that targeted vulnerable children in the U.S., Britain and Canada and coerced them into producing violent and sexual videos.

The child victims were recruited via the online platform Discord to become "slaves" to a group known as CVLT, according to court documents in the case obtained by The Associated Press. At least three other members of the group have been arrested in the U.S.

Rohan Rane, allegedly one of the international online group's leaders, has been on trial this week in Paris on charges including torture of minors, extortion, corrupting minors online and distributing child sex images.

Judges ordered the trial held behind closed doors in a rare move because the case involves abuse of children. Rane faces up to 20 years in prison in France if convicted.

Following alerts from U.S. authorities, Rane was arrested by police in Antibes in southern France in 2021. While he initially claimed the situation was a "misunderstanding," court documents show that he later admitted to being the administrator of the Discord group and stated that he enjoyed watching violent videos, specifically those depicting murders, self-harm and corpses.

A lawyer for five U.S. victims, Hippolyte Marquetty described "extremely damaging consequences for the victims; they have shattered lives."

"What the victims expect from the court, is a sentence that matches the severity of the actions," Marquetty told The Associated Press. "And a sentence that, in some way, also protects society a bit and says no, this is truly unacceptable, and prevents this man from being released immediately and potentially reoffending."