Meta officials appear before NCPCR over alleged child sexual abuse materials

Senior executives of global social media giant Meta, which runs Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, appeared before the child rights body NCPCR on Wednesday in connection with its inquiry into alleged advertisements related to child sexual exploitative and abuse material (CSEAM) on the platform.

Details about the questioning were not immediately available.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had on July 3 taken suo motu cognisance of a media report by BBC Eye regarding alleged advertisements related to CSEAM and sought an explanation from Meta Platforms, Inc.

Meta submitted its response to the commission a week later.

NCPCR subsequently decided to institute an inquiry to determine the facts of the matter and in continuation of the same, summoned the MD and Head of Meta India to appear before it on Wednesday, officials said.

The commission's move comes amid concerns over the alleged availability and promotion of child sexual exploitation material through online platforms.

In July, the government issued a stern notice to Meta on CSEAM in paid advertisements on Instagram.