Govt-Meta talks enter technical phase; Centre seeks action on deepfakes, CSAM

After two days of intense questioning, the Centre on Friday shifted its discussions with Meta to technical issues, with the company outlining measures to tackle deepfakes, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), bot accounts and unlabelled AI-generated content on its platforms, sources said.

Sources said that the government has asked Meta to implement specific measures and report back on the outcomes, adding that officials will regularly monitor the company's progress. Another round of discussions is expected next week.

The technical meeting focused on how Meta intends to address the government's concerns, including the continued circulation and virality of harmful AI-generated content even after it has been flagged.

Officials also questioned why AI-generated videos without labels continue to remain visible on Meta's platforms despite the Information Technology Rules requiring synthetic content to be identified and labelled, sources said.

The government also pressed the company to strengthen human oversight of content moderation, particularly by improving understanding of Indian languages and local nuances.

According to sources, Meta explained how its moderation systems work and outlined proposed solutions to address deepfakes, CSAM and bot accounts. The company said it has mechanisms to tackle these issues and detailed how they could be deployed.

Government sources stressed that the objective was not censorship but ensuring compliance with Indian laws.