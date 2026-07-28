'Far from settled': Centre summons Meta over PM Modi Facebook post removal, rejects firm's response

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has summoned Meta's global head of public policy after the social media platform briefly removed a Facebook post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed to the youth, sources said on Tuesday.

The video featured the prime minister's message to young people, in which he promised stringent measures to curb paper leaks.

According to sources, the ministry has sought an explanation from Meta over the removal of the post, which was published on July 23 during the student protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Responding to the controversy, a Meta spokesperson said the post was taken down inadvertently and has since been reinstated. "The content was removed in error and has since been restored," the spokesperson said.

Sources told PTI that Meta informed the government the post had been removed because of a glitch in its automated content filters.

However, government sources told PTI that Meta's explanation was "not reasonable" and that deeper discussions with the company were needed.

They added that the matter was "far from settled".

(With inputs from PTI)