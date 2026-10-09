'Test of resilience': US sanctions on the ICC and what it means?

THE HAGUE: Donald Trump's US administration has announced sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) that threaten to cripple its operations and spark fresh transatlantic tension.

AFP breaks down the likely impact of the sanctions, possible responses, and the reasons behind Washington's unprecedented move, which the court said was an "assault on the rule of law".

What is the ICC and what does it do?

Based in the Dutch city of The Hague, the ICC tries individuals suspected of the world's worst offences -- war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

Established in 2002 by the Rome Statute, it currently has 125 members. Major powers such as the United States, Russia, China, India, and Israel are not members of the court.

It is governed by a strict policy of "complementarity", meaning it can only take on cases a suspect's home country is unwilling or unable to try itself.

Since its establishment, the court has convicted 15 people, with four acquitted. Critics say the court has focused too heavily on war crimes committed in Africa and failed to convict major political leaders.

However, its most high-profile current case concerns ex-Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, the first former Asian head of state to stand in the ICC dock.

The court, housed in a shiny glass building on the outskirts of The Hague, employs around 900 staff from 100 nationalities.

It is often confused with the International Court of Justice, also based in The Hague, which settles disputes between countries.