Isaias makes landfall as hurricane, hammering US Gulf Coast with powerful winds, dangerous flooding

GULF BREEZE: Isaias crashed into the U.S. Gulf Coast on Friday as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane, hammering communities in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle with damaging winds, heavy rain, flooding and life-threatening storm surges.

The first hurricane of the Atlantic season made landfall near Destin, Florida, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. It had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (169 kph). The storm weakened to just below major hurricane status before it came ashore and by early Saturday was no longer considered a hurricane as its wind speeds continued to decrease.

"The storm is here. Buckle down at this point. Don't be getting out on the roads," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference, adding that flash flooding would be a hazard "throughout the region."

Hurricane-force winds lashed the Gulf shoreline in the low-lying coastal area known for powdery white-sand beaches dotted with vacation homes, waterfront bars, and seafood shacks. Forecasters warned the conditions could also stir up tornadoes across the Florida Panhandle and into southern Georgia.