Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd airport targeted hours after attack on Riyadh airport

Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was targeted in a fresh attack on Sunday evening, hours after a projectile struck a passenger terminal at Riyadh’s international airport, escalating tensions amid a surge in Houthi attacks on the kingdom.

The Saudi civil aviation authority said the assessment of damage and verification of the safety of airport facilities were underway in coordination with the relevant authorities.

"The assessment of the damage and verification of the safety of airport facilities were still underway, in coordination with the relevant authorities," it said in a statement posted on X.

The attack on Dammam airport came a day after a deadly strike claimed by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels killed at least a dozen people and disrupted operations at a key Saudi aviation facility.

The Houthis on Sunday claimed multiple attacks over the previous 24 hours, including strikes targeting airports, and threatened to continue targeting the kingdom’s transit hubs, describing them as a “theatre of operations for our forces”.

Saudi authorities also reported that a projectile struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, triggering a fire, while air defences intercepted another missile nearby. The civil aviation authority reported an unspecified number of injuries and said damage assessments were underway.

Residents in the Saudi capital reported hearing multiple blasts on Sunday. “The birds went into a frenzy after the sound. The whole house shook,” a resident of the northern Al-Aarid neighbourhood told AFP.