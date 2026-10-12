Sri Lankan court dismisses former first lady Rajapaksa's anticipatory bail application in corruption case

COLOMBO: An anticipatory bail application filed by former first lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa seeking an order to prevent her arrest was on Monday rejected by a Sri Lankan court.

The order was issued by the Maligakanda Magistrate's Court on Monday after the Magistrate considered the application submitted by 73-year-old Rajapaksa, the wife of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

She had filed the anticipatory bail application seeking protection against arrest by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) in connection with an investigation into the Siriliya Saviya account, Newsfirst Lanka reported.

The court previously heard the application on October 6 and issued notices directing the Officer-in-Charge of the FCID to appear on October 12 and submit facts relating to the investigation, the Lanka report said.

She is the first former first lady in the island nation's history to be taken into custody in a corruption investigation.

According to investigators, Siriliya Saviya collected LKR 10 million (approx USD 30,251) to provide a CT scanner to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo, but the machine was not provided, and the money was misappropriated.