Zelensky vows to respond as Moscow silent on 'energy ceasefire'

WARSAW: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday his country would respond if Russia did not agree to the "energy ceasefire" announced by US President Donald Trump.

The Kremlin refused to say if an energy target truce was in place. Ukraine said that Russia struck its power plants and gas facilities after Trump posted on social media that a deal had been reached.

"If Russia does not agree to an energy ceasefire, we will respond," Zelensky told the Warsaw Security Forum via videolink on Monday.

Trump sowed confusion when he said there was an agreement between Russia and Ukraine without providing details, sparking astonishment in Kyiv, silence from Moscow. Ukraine's Western allies have supported Zelensky.

Trump's administration has pushed to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II -- now in its fifth year -- but diplomacy has so far failed to end fighting.

With gas prices surging ahead of US midterm elections, Trump has turned to major oil producer Russia as a possible source of relief, unilaterally announcing the halt on strikes after easing sanctions on Moscow to enable diesel exports.

"We are waiting for the details of the conversation between the Americans and the Russians, and we are waiting to see what specific steps the Americans are ready to take," Zelensky said.