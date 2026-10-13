Ilhan Omar says she 'won't be silenced' after US Homeland Security searches her home

Trump says there's an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia because he said so

Trump is insisting that an energy ceasefire is in place for Ukraine and Russia, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying that Moscow struck his country's energy sites.

"Well, they agreed," Trump told reporters. "Because I said, 'You agree.' That's why they agreed, because I said they agree."

When pressed about the attacks by Russia, Trump said: "Well, I'd have to look at it and see, because there's been violations on both sides."

Trump says he has 'nothing to do' with search of Omar's Washington home

"I understand they're looking at it very carefully," the president said of an investigation that sparked federal agents to search the home of the Democratic representative.

Trump said he'd found the congresswoman to "be totally crooked, personally."

"But that has nothing to do with me. I think she's a terrible person, just a complainer. She comes from a country that's a non-country," Trump continued. "And then she comes over here and she complains about our Constitution."

He added, "I think she's a terrible person. But that's really up to the DOJ. I have nothing to do with it."

Trump administration says it didn't have time to cancel ads that aired after a judge's deadline

A federal judge on Sunday ordered the Trump administration to cancel any remaining TV commercials in its pro-Trump ad campaign that has cost taxpayers millions.

But even after the judge's 6:45 p.m. deadline, a few of the spots labeled as paid for by the U.S. government aired on television, data from AdImpact shows.

The Department of Homeland Security did not receive notice from the court in time to cancel those final ad buys, the White House said in an email.

The White House said the ads, which it refers to as public service announcements, will be paid for by outside groups going forward.

Trump says he'll have a rally in Kansas to boost Sen. Roger Marshall

The president said he'll have a "Kansas Style Rally, in Roger's Honor, very soon," in a lengthy social media post Monday attacking Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton's leadership at the nation's largest United Methodist church.

Marshall's race is considered a tossup, even though Democrats haven't won a Senate seat in Kansas since 1932.

Hamilton founded the Kansas City-area Church of the Resurrection in 1990, which has grown to 25,000 members. That's been among his key selling points as a candidate.

When Trump previously denounced Hamilton as a "lunatic," Hamilton told a crowd in Topeka, "That is so cool! I love this!"