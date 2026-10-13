Ilhan Omar says she 'won't be silenced' after US Homeland Security searches her home

Federal agents on Monday searched the home of Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a startling escalation in a criminal investigation that brings renewed scrutiny to the frequent target of Trump administration derision in the final weeks of her reelection bid.
The Justice Department confirmed that a judicially authorized search warrant of Omar's home was executed by Homeland Security Investigations but provided no other details. Trump administration officials have repeatedly hinted at the existence of an inquiry targeting the Minnesota representative. Omar called the search an "attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement."
A senior U.S. official said President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are considering firing U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle after a series of reports alleging she has engaged in improper and possibly illegal conduct before and during her tenure in Athens.
And a bipartisan group of senators is calling on the Trump administration to "immediately reverse course" on a plan to purchase diesel from Russia despite a U.S. sanctions law.
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Trump ends Ohio rally with a call to vote
The president wrapped up his speech, after criticizing immigrants from Somalia and Haiti, by stressing that people would each get $5,000 from the government if Republicans preserved their control of the House and Senate.
"So, ladies and gentlemen of Ohio, the golden age of America is upon us," Trump said. "But you must get out and vote Republican."
The president's remarks lasted roughly one hour and 20 minutes.
Trump gives a shoutout to troubled Rep. Max Miller
The president thanked a slew of GOP lawmakers for attending his rally — including Rep. Max Miller, whose former wife accused him of domestic abuse that has led to a House Ethics Committee investigation.
"Thank you, Max, for coming," Trump said. "Thank you. Very good."
Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno spoke at the rally before Trump's appearance and also received a presidential greeting.
Moreno was Miller's father-in-law. His daughter, Emily, was married to Miller and she has alleged both abuse and drug use by the congressman. Miller has denied the allegations.
"If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them," Moreno previously posted on social media. "I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter."
Trump teases a third term at his Ohio rally
The president knows he is term-limited, but he couldn't resist a chant at a Youngstown, Ohio, rally that he should stay as commander in chief.
Trump was promising that if Republicans won the November midterm elections that the "economic success" of the country would be "the likes of which we have never seen before."
"Four more years," the crowd spontaneously seemed to cheer.
"I would love to do that," Trump said.
Trump claims 'I was right' about false claim about Ohio Haitians
Trump in the 2024 presidential debate claimed with no evidence that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were "eating the pets of the people who live there." The woman who started rumors of that on Facebook pulled the post down, acknowledging she had no evidence, and apologized.
But on Monday night, as he celebrated many Haitians losing their legal status under his administration, Trump claimed he was vindicated.
"Remember during the debate I said some of the things they were doing?" Trump said. "Turns out I was right. I won't get into the exact — remember that? I was right."
"They're getting their town back," Trump said of the people of Springfield.
Trump verbally attacks Omar for being Somali as crowd chants 'deport'
Trump used his rally in Youngstown, Ohio, to defend his administration's investigation into the Democratic congresswoman.
Federal agents on Monday searched Omar's home in Washington. She is a Somali immigrant and an outspoken Trump critic.
"She comes in from a country without laws, without police, without military," Trump said. "All they do is shoot each other. And she comes into our country and she says, 'I have a constitutional right.' She's got a constitutional right. She's telling us about the Constitution, and she comes from one of the worst countries anywhere on the planet."
The crowd responded to the president by shouting, "Deport," suggesting that the sitting member of Congress be removed from the U.S.
Trump slams Sherrod Brown as he stumps in Ohio
The president said the former Democratic senator, who lost his seat in 2024 and is running for another seat this time, is "the candidate of the Marxists, the communists."
He tied Brown to what he described as an out-of-control border and runaway inflation under former President Joe Biden. And he urged the crowd to vote for Sen. Jon Husted, whom he noted, with a colorful anatomical description of his athletic build, was a college football player.
"He is a fantastic man, and he's going to win," Trump said of Husted.
Sen. Jon Husted tries to rally Trump crowd against Democratic opponent
The Ohio Republican is facing a stiff challenge from former Sen. Sherrod Brown. Husted, who was appointed in 2024 to replace JD Vance when he ran for vice president, sounded more like a challenger as he raked Brown for the Democrat's decades in office.
"He's been in office for over 50 years. Can you name one thing he's done to make your life better?" Husted asked the Youngstown crowd.
Brown first entered office in 1975 as a member of Ohio's statehouse.
Trump is scheduled to speak in Youngstown to boost Husted's campaign. The Republican senator's struggles in a state the president easily won in all three of his campaigns shows the challenges facing the GOP this election.
Omar supporters turn out for her at Minnesota rally
More than 100 people chanted "Ilhan! Ilhan!" at an afternoon rally in Minneapolis in support of Omar. Speakers addressed the crowd from the bed of a pickup truck behind a large sign that said, "We Stand With Ilhan."
"This administration is a violent authoritative regime. Take it from us: We would know. We have been experiencing this for generations," said Rachel Dionne-Thunder, a member of the Big Stone Cree Nation.
State Sen. Zaynab Mohamed, who was born in Somalia, said the search was a "disgusting attack" and should worry everyone.
"They're attacking her because she represents what every Somali American can be: a young Somali woman, a young hijabi mom, who can be in Congress, who can be herself, who stands up for her community without fear," Mohamed said.
Trump goes to Ohio with 2 guests: ex-NFL coach Jon Gruden and influencer Jake Paul
The president boarded Air Force One with a pair of Ohio-born celebrities ahead of a rally in Youngstown.
Trump exited Marine One with the former NFL coach and the social media influencer turned boxer.
Gruden was born in Sandusky, Ohio, and won the Super Bowl in 2003 as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He previously spoke at Trump's recent rally in Vandalia, Ohio, near Dayton.
Paul was born in Cleveland, found fame on YouTube and became a boxer who fought the former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.
Trump says he may meet with North Korea's leader during a trip to Asia next month
The president, who is going to China next month to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, told reporters that he may meet with Kim Jong Un while he's in Asia.
Trump said earlier this year that he planned to meet with Kim sometime this year.
Trump says he's 'not happy' with Guilfoyle after reports alleging questionable behavior by the ambassador
Asked if he was considering firing Kimberly Guilfoyle from her post as the U.S. ambassador to Greece, Trump told reporters: "Well, we're looking at it. We're not happy."
A series of recent news reports have alleged that Guilfoyle — who at one point was engaged to Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. — has engaged in improper and possibly illegal conduct before and during her tenure in Athens, including offering to use her influence inside the administration in return for the payment of a large credit card bill.
Trump says he's spoken to the Saudi crown prince after attack in Riyadh
The president confirmed to reporters that he spoke to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but he didn't offer any details about the call. A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen for the attack.
Trump, in response to another question about the Houthis, said "they are misbehaving very badly. No good." But he didn't say anything about whether the U.S. would respond to the Houthis.
Trump says there's an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia because he said so
Trump is insisting that an energy ceasefire is in place for Ukraine and Russia, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying that Moscow struck his country's energy sites.
"Well, they agreed," Trump told reporters. "Because I said, 'You agree.' That's why they agreed, because I said they agree."
When pressed about the attacks by Russia, Trump said: "Well, I'd have to look at it and see, because there's been violations on both sides."
Trump says he has 'nothing to do' with search of Omar's Washington home
"I understand they're looking at it very carefully," the president said of an investigation that sparked federal agents to search the home of the Democratic representative.
Trump said he'd found the congresswoman to "be totally crooked, personally."
"But that has nothing to do with me. I think she's a terrible person, just a complainer. She comes from a country that's a non-country," Trump continued. "And then she comes over here and she complains about our Constitution."
He added, "I think she's a terrible person. But that's really up to the DOJ. I have nothing to do with it."
Trump administration says it didn't have time to cancel ads that aired after a judge's deadline
A federal judge on Sunday ordered the Trump administration to cancel any remaining TV commercials in its pro-Trump ad campaign that has cost taxpayers millions.
But even after the judge's 6:45 p.m. deadline, a few of the spots labeled as paid for by the U.S. government aired on television, data from AdImpact shows.
The Department of Homeland Security did not receive notice from the court in time to cancel those final ad buys, the White House said in an email.
The White House said the ads, which it refers to as public service announcements, will be paid for by outside groups going forward.
Trump says he'll have a rally in Kansas to boost Sen. Roger Marshall
The president said he'll have a "Kansas Style Rally, in Roger's Honor, very soon," in a lengthy social media post Monday attacking Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton's leadership at the nation's largest United Methodist church.
Marshall's race is considered a tossup, even though Democrats haven't won a Senate seat in Kansas since 1932.
Hamilton founded the Kansas City-area Church of the Resurrection in 1990, which has grown to 25,000 members. That's been among his key selling points as a candidate.
When Trump previously denounced Hamilton as a "lunatic," Hamilton told a crowd in Topeka, "That is so cool! I love this!"
Iowa GOP Senate candidate says Russia should still face sanctions
Rep. Ashley Hinson said "it makes me a little bit nervous anytime we're talking about relieving a sanction on Russia."
Hinson is the Republican facing a competitive race for U.S. Senate in Iowa, where $6 diesel prices have become an issue in the campaign against Democrat Josh Turek.
Trump said last week he struck a deal to obtain diesel from Russia, reversing years of U.S. pressure on Moscow over its war with Ukraine.
After touring an ethanol plant in Dyersville, Iowa, Hinson told reporters that fuel prices are a priority for her. But she also said the U.S. should be "strong" on Russia, noting her support for a sanctions package that the House passed last month.
Top of the ticket in Georgia will share the stage with Trump
Georgia GOP gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson hasn't rushed to share stages with Republican Senate nominee Mike Collins.
But Trump's trip Friday to Dalton, in north Georgia, will get the two nominees in front of the same audience, their spokesmen confirmed.
Jackson, a self-funding billionaire, is viewed as being in a considerably stronger position against Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms than Collins is in his challenge of Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.
Strategists from both parties say Georgia could see a split result this fall.
Despite their different courses, Collins and Jackson both have Trump's endorsement — at least now. Trump endorsed Collins ahead of the GOP runoff.
Trump had endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in 2025 and offered his support only after Jackson defeated Jones in a runoff.
Mailers pushing socialist candidate over Sherrod Brown linked to MAGA-tied vendor
Campaign mailers urging Ohio voters to support a socialist U.S. Senate candidate over Democratic nominee Sherrod Brown are being underwritten by a newly incorporated PAC with ties to businesses associated with Trump's MAGA Inc. super PAC.
The mailers sponsored by Enough Promises Ohio PAC began arriving in voter mailboxes in recent days.
They promote independent Greg Levy over Brown with messages such as "Join the Revolution" and "Send a Worker to the Senate."
Levy has condemned the mailers as misleading "dirty tricks."
Brown is locked in a tight race against Republican Sen. Jon Husted.
Collins announces Bath shipyard clears hurdle to order destroyer
Bath Iron Works, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, is a shipyard in Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins' home state.
It was certified Monday by the Pentagon as having made operational and managerial improvements to allow the department to order a guided-missile Navy destroyer. It would be the second to be built in fiscal year 2027.
Collins is chair of the appropriations committee and is in a competitive campaign for a sixth term against Democrat Troy Jackson.
During debates with Jackson last week, Collins argued that she uses her leadership on the key committee to benefit the Maine economy, while Jackson has criticized her for supporting the Trump administration's agenda.
Committee staff say the Bath project has a budget of $2 billion to $2.5 billion and is estimated to include roughly 6,800 jobs.
Congressional Black Caucus condemns 'politically motivated' search of Omar's home
In a statement, Chair Yvette Clarke blamed the search on Trump's "fixation" on Omar, a vocal critic of the president and his policies. Omar is a member of the caucus.
"The sustained campaign of attacks against Congresswoman Omar by the President and his allies should raise grave concerns about the politicization of federal law enforcement and the use of government power to intimidate political opponents," the statement read.
"Over the past year alone, (Trump) has repeatedly targeted Somali Americans and the state of Minnesota with vile, racist rhetoric while deploying thousands of armed ICE agents to the Twin Cities in operations targeting Somali American communities, resulting in the deaths of two Americans in broad daylight."
Judge orders Trump administration to halt work for a day on DC golf course
A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to halt work for a day on a historic D.C. golf course, pending more court action. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued the order Monday after a tense three-hour hearing in which she blistered the government for having deceived her with its actions over the holiday weekend.
Republicans react to Omar by using her own words
Responding to Omar's social media reaction addressing the search, the Republican National Committee posted a screen grab of an X post from Omar in which she wrote, "No one is above the law."
The screen grab wasn't dated, but Omar posted that phrase on social media as the House debated Trump's first impeachment case in 2019.
The Republican Party in Omar's home state of Minnesota circulated remarks it attributed to Omar from 2023, when she reacted to Trump's indictment on charges in New York by calling for people to "support accountability and to follow the facts where they lead."
Democrats condemn Omar search as political targeting ahead of election
Across social media, congressional Democrats criticized Trump for the search of Omar's home.
Calling it "unprecedented, but unfortunately not surprising," Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell wrote that Trump had "repeatedly targeted Congresswoman Omar with hateful rhetoric, contributing to death threats and violence."
Arizona Rep. Adellita Grijalva said it represented "the latest — and darkest — chapter of Trump's racist political persecution against Ilhan Omar and the entire Somali-American community."
Saying Trump was "weaponizing our government against his perceived political opponents," Colorado Rep. Jason Crow referenced the administration's unsuccessful attempt to indict him and other congressional Democrats for a video calling on service members to defy "illegal orders."
Kremlin relishes in the US-Russia diesel deal
The deal between Moscow and Washington on exports of Russian diesel and fresh U.S. criticism of Ukraine's leader mark important political victories for the Kremlin.
While the size of Russia's diesel exports is relatively small and unlikely to significantly impact prices, the revenue will help Moscow replenish its war coffers.
More importantly, it will undermine efforts by Kyiv and its European allies to put up a united front to Putin.
Remarks by Trump suggesting that Ukraine should get a new leader also strengthen the Kremlin's hand.
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Khanna calls search of Omar's home 'chilling'
Fellow progressive Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California also called it "disturbing" that the Trump administration is "targeting Muslim Americans and a Muslim American woman legislator." Khanna made the remarks in a video posted on social media.
Khanna added that "any decent American needs to stand up and speak out."
Fellow members of The Squad express support for Omar
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York called the search of Omar's home "an unprecedented abuse of power," saying Trump's administration had long "launched slanderous attacks" against the Minnesota Democrat.
Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib said the search is "exactly what a fascist police state does."
Omar, Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez are part of The Squad, a group of progressive lawmakers who have endured repeated attacks from Trump, dating back to his first term.
Both Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez off on their social media posts by saying, "I stand with Ilhan."
Archbishop says Catholic soldiers should not serve on firing squad
Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who oversees the Catholic Church's pastoral services to Catholics in the U.S. military, is condemning the proposed livestream of the firing squad execution of Nidal Hasan.
Broglio also is stipulating that any Catholic soldier assigned to the firing squad should ask to be excused from that duty, which he described as contrary to the teachings of the church. He joins other Catholic leaders in speaking out against the death penalty and the livestream plans.
Hasan, an Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people in 2009 at Fort Hood in Texas, is scheduled to be executed by firing squad on Dec. 3.
"The US military generally enjoys a good reputation in the world," Broglio said. "Is there really a value to throwing them in the same boat with terrorists by broadcasting the image of the execution of a man in a wheelchair to the whole world?"