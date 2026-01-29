Ilhan Omar slams Trump's 'hateful rhetoric' after attack; suspect had made pro-Trump posts online

MINNEAPOLIS: Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar blamed President Donald Trump for threats to her safety on Wednesday, one day after she was accosted and squirted with liquid at an event in Minneapolis.

The man arrested for Tuesday's attack has posted online in support of the Republican president.

"Every time the president of the United States has chosen to use hateful rhetoric to talk about me and the community that I represent, my death threats skyrocket," Omar said during a press conference. Asked if she was nervous about appearing in public, she said, "Fear and intimidation doesn't work on me."

The attack came during a perilous political moment in Minneapolis, where two people have been fatally shot by federal agents during the White House's aggressive immigration crackdown.

Omar, a refugee from Somalia, has long been a fixture of Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric.

After she was elected seven years ago, Trump said she should "go back" to her country. He recently described her as "garbage" and said she should be investigated. During a speech in Iowa on Tuesday, shortly before Omar was attacked, he said immigrants need to be proud of the United States — "not like Ilhan Omar."

"It's hard not to see the link between what happened and the attacks Trump has made against Omar personally, not to mention his siege of her city," said Jeremy Slevin, who worked for years as a spokesperson for Omar before becoming a senior advisor to Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The White House declined to comment. Trump baselessly accused Omar of staging the attack. "She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her," he told ABC News.