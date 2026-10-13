Storms cause five deaths in Mexico as flood risk eases in southwestern US

Several communities were cut off by landslides and overflowing rivers elsewhere in Baja California.

In the afternoon, the Mexican military used helicopters to rescue 32 people — 22 of them foreigners — from a ranch in Ensenada. Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila said 13 were youths.

The state Secretary of Security, Gen. Laureano Carrillo, said that some of the group were missionaries meeting at the ranch and that among them were Germans and Americans.

Baja California Civil Protection Coordinator Ignacio Lozoya said Monday evening that four bodies had been recovered in Ensenada: a 13-year-old girl on Sunday and two women and a 4-year-old boy Monday. Lozoya said six people remained missing: four in Ensenada and two from the town of San Felipe, a father and son who went fishing Saturday and did not return.

According to Ávila some 14,000 federal and state personnel had been deployed across Baja California to assist affected residents and respond to the emergency.

To the south, Simon downed trees and electricity poles, blocked roads and flooded homes in coastal towns of Guerrero state, including the major seaport of Acapulco, Gov. Evelyn Salgado said at a news conference.

A 71-year-old man died after a wall collapsed in Chilpancingo, Guerrero's capital, Salgado said.

Simon had maximum sustained winds of 155 kph (100 mph) late Monday and was expected to remain a hurricane through midweek, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday evening. It was slowly approaching the western Mexico coast, where heavy rainfall may produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides before landfall possibly late Friday.

In Puerto Vallarta, workers removed wooden panels from boarded-up storefronts and businesses reopened Monday as rains eased. The popular tourist destination's international airport suspended operations until Tuesday morning.

"Personally, I think we should remain on alert because we don't really know whether it will arrive, move elsewhere or dissipate," said Noelia Carrillo, a tourism agency worker.