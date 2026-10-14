'Crucial to us': Seeing pivotal election, Israelis fly from around world to vote

JERUSALEM: Liran Naaman said he spent 800 euros (nearly $900) to fly from Amsterdam, where he has lived for the past 11 years, to his native Israel, all to vote in the October 27 election.

He has returned to vote in every election except during the Covid-19 pandemic, and believes this time his participation matters more than ever. "The way that our government is conducting itself is harming me personally and the rest of the Israelis abroad," the project manager told AFP.

The election is widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his hard-right government after nearly three years of war in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon. Polls show a tight race.

Israel is one of a handful of democracies that does not allow citizens to vote if they are abroad. The influx of overseas voters has alarmed Netanyahu's bloc, mindful of how tens of thousands of Israelis, disgruntled during his latest tenure, have left the country.

More than 50,000 Israelis are expected to travel home to cast their ballots, according to the Aid Coalition, a US-based NGO that advocates for Israeli democracy.

For Sylvie Lidgi, a dual French-Israeli national, the country stands at a crossroads between "two opposing visions of the world: either the Torah (Bible) as a constitution, or a liberal democracy".

"That's why I'm going to vote," the Parisian pensioner told AFP, noting that the last time she cast a ballot in Israel was in 1973.

Since then, she had felt it inappropriate to vote while living abroad. "But this year, it's really different," she said. "It's about values."