Restrictions expose Ukraine's Starlink dependency in Russia war: observers

PARIS: Restrictions reported by Ukraine on its use of the US satellite internet system Starlink have exposed Kyiv's reliance on the technology for both offensive and defensive operations in its fight against Russia'a invasion, analysts and observers say.

A senior Ukrainian official, who asked not to be named, told AFP on Wednesday that Starlink data communication speeds had been "throttled".

The change has come at a time of renewed tension between Kyiv and Washington, with US President Donald Trump seeking to bring down global fuel prices by buying Russian diesel and pressuring both sides to stop attacking energy infrastructure.

Starlink is controlled by SpaceX, the satellite and space company of Trump ally and billionaire tycoon Elon Musk, who also owns the X social media platform. SpaceX has yet to clarify what caused the restrictions reported by Kyiv.

Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities, prompting fears of US retaliation against Kyiv, such as halting intelligence sharing or slowing down Starlink.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country had "some difficulties... about Starlink and about intelligence" as it confronted Russian attacks on Wednesday.

"We count on partnership with the United States, we just want to be very honest, very clear, be strong partners," he said.

Several Ukrainian sources said the satellite communications constellation now cuts the signal between a satellite and an antenna if the latter moves faster than around 160 kilometres (100 miles) per hour.

This means that Ukrainian mobile military assets, such as aerial drones, lose their connection if they exceed this speed.

Drones have emerged as a key weapon in the conflict, which was sparked by Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

The restrictions "complicate drone missions -- particularly those involving interceptors and medium-range strikes -- and reduce capabilities regarding frontline logistics, reconnaissance and communication relays", a Ukrainian ministry of defence source said, asking not to be named.