'It mainly means fear': Prospect of Bolsonaro win looms large over Brazil's Indigenous

MANAUS: Brazil's Amazonian Indigenous communities are watching with bated breath as presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro inches closer to power, recalling the damage wrought on the rainforest under his father Jair Bolsonaro.

The surname they share "represents everything bad for us," Inara Waty, leader of the Satere-Mawe people in the Amazonian city of Manaus, told AFP. "It mainly means fear," she said, her eyes filling with tears as she recalled life under the last Bolsonaro administration.

Jair Bolsonaro governed the world's most biodiverse country between 2019 and 2022, a period marked by record levels of deforestation in the Amazon and backsliding in Indigenous rights.

His son, the favorite in the October 25 runoff against leftist incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, says he would run a "Bolsonaro 2.0" presidency.

"The greatest way we addressed environmental issues was what we did during president Bolsonaro's administration," the senator said during an interview on the campaign trail.

The candidate believes his father, currently serving 27 years for coup-plotting, "fought" against a "radical environmental agenda."

He claims that extreme weather events that scientists attribute to man-made global warming are merely "cyclical."