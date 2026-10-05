Brazil heads to a runoff election after Bolsonaro and Lula fail to garner a majority of votes

BRASILIA: Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, and Brazil's incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will face off in a runoff Oct. 25 for the top job of Latin America's powerhouse economy after neither won a majority in Sunday's vote.

The country's electoral court in Brasilia said neither the 80-year-old incumbent, seeking his fourth non-consecutive term, nor the 45-year-old son of former President Jair Bolsonaro would garner the majority vote needed for an outright win.

The court had Bolsonaro with just over 56 million votes to Lula's 53.7 million, with 99.8 percent of the vote reported. The next presidential term is set to begin Jan. 5.

The winner will be in charge of Latin America's biggest economy and a population of 214 million. A win for Bolsonaro would increase U.S. influence in Latin America. If Lula wins, Brazil will keep its distance from Washington and continue to deepen its relationship with China.