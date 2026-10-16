FBI extradites Indian who allegedly defrauded US of $600,000 in SNAP funds

WASHINGTON: A most-wanted fraudster accused of irregularities in US government schemes has been extradited from India, the Department of Justice said.

Manjeet Singh Bedi, who was arrested in India last month, was brought back to the US on Wednesday night, Acting US Attorney Charles Neil Floyd said.

Bedi will appear before the Western District Court of Washington state on Friday.

"The arrest and return of Manjit Singh Bedi marks yet another significant moment for the historic FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters program," said FBI Director Kash Patel.

"Thank you to FBI Seattle, as well as our brilliant law enforcement partners here in the US and in India, for assisting in securing Bedi's return," Patel said.

Neil Floyd said the FBI will ask the court to detain Bedi pending trial because he demonstrated the will and means to flee.

Bedi operated a small grocery store in Tacoma city in Washington state called Asian Grocery Store. He purportedly sold food to SNAP participants using their EBT cards.

After being indicted for wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud, Bedi was allowed to appear in court without being arrested. He was ordered to surrender his passport and remain in Washington state.