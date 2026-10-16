'Traditional family model': Right-wing Brazil influencers on 'mission' to seal Bolsonaro win

RIO DE JANEIRO: Eduarda Campopiano describes herself as "feminists' worst nightmare" and thanks God for the colonization of Brazil by Portugal, which she credits with saving the country from "cannibalism."

The 23-year-old influencer, who was elected to the assembly of Sao Paulo with nearly two million votes on October 4, is one of the new faces of an insurgent ultraconservative movement that aims to get right-winger Flavio Bolsaro over the line in next week's presidential runoff.

The movement is powered by right-wing digital natives like Campopiano, who have racked up huge followings on social media in this ultra-connected country of 214 million inhabitants.

Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, edged incumbent left-winger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the first round of voting, held on the same day as the general election.

He is favored to win the October 25 runoff but polls predict a tight contest.

"My mission is to ensure that Flavio Bolsonaro wins," Campopiano, who boasts three million followers on Instagram, said in a recent video.

A practicing Catholic with trendy oversized glasses, Campopiano has caused controversy by declaring that she "owes feminism nothing" and that femicide -- the killing of women and girls due to their gender, often by someone known to them -- shouldn't be a separate category of crime.

"We have to reinforce the traditional family model," she told AFP on the sidelines of a pro-Bolsonaro rally in Sao Paulo.