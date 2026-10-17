Iran war votes in Congress become a focal point for campaign ad attacks

WASHINGTON: In Wisconsin, a narrator complains that "groceries, utilities, everything's getting more expensive and Congressman (Derrick) Van Orden is adding to the list. He voted for the costly Iran war and spiking gas prices."

In Nebraska, Democratic candidate Chris Backemeyer says families are drowning. "And Mike Flood opened the gates. Flood voted six times for Trump's tariffs and the Iran war, flooding us with higher prices on groceries, gas, cars and medicine, costing us a thousand dollars more a year."

And in Iowa, a group called Vote Vets Action Fund said Republican Senate candidate Ashley Hinson voted five times for the Iran war, "giving us record prices for gas and fertilizer."

Those ads are but a few examples of how Democrats and aligned advocacy groups are using an unpopular war as they challenge Republicans, aiming to win back power in the House and Senate. It's the culmination of a strategy Democrats launched in the spring, when they began to repeatedly bring up war powers resolutions aimed at ending the conflict. The votes had little practical effect, but forced lawmakers to go on record and take a stand.

Now those votes are being highlighted in campaign ads across the country, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from AdImpact, which charts media spending.