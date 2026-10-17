Saudi strikes on Yemen kill three children: Houthis

SANAA: Saudi strikes on Yemen killed three children overnight, Houthi media said on Saturday, as fighting between the two sides shows no signs of letting up.

"The Saudi enemy's air force targeted civilian residences" in Dhamar province, killing three children and wounding 17 other people, the Houthis' Saba news agency said.

It said the strikes were carried out "using cluster bombs, which are banned internationally".

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis has launched daily raids in Yemen backing the internationally recognised government.

The conflict, dormant for years, erupted again in July and intensified after the Iran-backed group seized the Red Sea coast last month.

The Houthis have repeatedly attacked Saudi targets in recent weeks, including vessels in the Red Sea, oil facilities and Riyadh's international airport, where 13 people were killed in a single attack last week.

According to the Houthis, the toll from Saudi strikes between September 3 and October 15 is 115 deaths and 305 injuries.