Gangs in Haiti target foreign troops in biggest attack since new force began operations

SAN JUAN: Gangs in Haiti have opened fire on an armored vehicle, leaving four soldiers from El Salvador unaccounted-for in the first major attack since an international gang suppression force began operations in the violence-wracked country.

The attack occurred Sunday in Croix-des-Bouquets, a once peaceful community in Port-au-Prince now controlled by violent gangs.

The Armed Forces of El Salvador said in a statement Monday that the four aviation technicians were returning to camp when the armored vehicle was attacked with explosives and set on fire.

It noted that the four men managed to flee the burning vehicle and it is working with international forces to "establish contact and determine the location of our military personnel."

Salvadorean authorities said helicopters were dispatched to the area but they, too, came under fire as they dispersed armed men in the area.

"Multiple attempts to approach by land and air have been made, but these have been hampered by the intensity of the fighting," the Salvadorean Armed Forces said.