Macron opens Gulf tour after violent protests in France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday began a Gulf tour aimed at securing oil and diesel supplies in an effort to bring down prices, after a weekend of violent protests sparked by soaring living costs.

Macron, just hours after slamming France's "unbridled" violence in an address late on Sunday, arrived in OPEC member Kuwait where he was welcomed by the emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He will also visit the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar by Wednesday on a trip aimed at strengthening "economic and defence partnerships" in the Gulf, which has been thrown into turmoil by the US-Iran war since February.

Macron acknowledged security and intelligence failures but refused his interior minister's resignation after more than 2,500 people were arrested in some of France's worst violence in years, with town halls and shops looted and set on fire.

Before flying to Kuwait, he said the visit was needed to "secure our supplies", pointing out that the demonstrators had expressed "concern" about fuel prices.

Macron's tour "may give an impression of normality... but may also appear out of touch and suggest a kind of power vacuum", said constitutional expert Benjamin Morel.