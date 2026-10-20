Ukraine claims US missile holdup ahead of reported talks

KYIV: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the United States of deliberately delaying the delivery of interceptor missiles to his war-torn country ahead of reported talks with a top US envoy on Tuesday.

Relations between Kyiv and Washington have soured over military aid and intelligence sharing, with Zelensky saying on Monday that Ukraine received no early warning of powerful Russian missile strikes that targeted energy facilities in the capital region.

US-led diplomatic efforts to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II have stalled in recent months, as Washington has shifted focus towards the war with Iran.

Zelensky told US senators on Monday that "the Pentagon is delaying the delivery of missiles" already paid for by European countries, and that the shipment was waiting for US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's signature.

He said several European countries were ready to transfer Patriot interceptor missiles from their own stockpiles but were still awaiting US approval.

"The missiles are ready, and they could already be in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

"But unfortunately, there is still no approval."

The United States has denied making any changes to intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Trump has also denied ordering a reduction in speeds on the US government-owned and -controlled Starshield network after Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX developed it, said the order could only have come from the White House.