Brazil's presidential candidates seek to disqualify each other

In the latest showdown from Brazil's increasingly rancorous presidential race Tuesday, both candidates called for the disqualification of their rivals over allegations of social media malfeasance, according to court filings and campaign officials.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's campaign said Tuesday they will request the disqualification of right-wing rival Flavio Bolsonaro on Wednesday over alleged election interference by tech giant Meta.

Later Tuesday, Bolsonaro's team struck back with its own court filing, seen by AFP, accusing leftist Lula of "abuse of power" in the mass dissemination of government postings on WhatsApp during the campaign.

Lula is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term in office but is facing stiff competition from his challenger, the son of jailed ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Flavio Bolsonaro received 47 percent of the vote over the incumbent's 45 percent in the first round earlier this month, and polls show a technical tie ahead of Sunday's runoff.

Lula's petition was initially expected to be submitted Tuesday to Brazil's top electoral court concerning alleged "algorithmic manipulation" by Meta aimed at harming Lula's chances of winning, the campaign source said.

But Lula's campaign coordinator, Senator Camilo Santana, later told reporters the filing would occur Wednesday.

The information was first revealed Monday by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

Meta and lawyers from both campaigns met at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Tuesday, a court source said.

The court on Monday gave Meta 24 hours to prove it was complying with an order to treat both campaigns equally, threatening a daily fine of around $200,000 if it didn't.

The order came after Lula's campaign alleged that Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, was suppressing his online content to boost Bolsonaro.

"We have completed the implementation of the measures to comply with the Superior Electoral Court's decision," the company stated on Tuesday.