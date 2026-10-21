North Korean leader's sister inspects border fortifications as tensions rise with the South

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister visited frontline areas where soldiers are reinforcing the heavily armed border with South Korea and renewed a threat to retaliate against any South Korean provocation targeting the fortification work, state media said Wednesday.

Tensions between the war-divided rivals have risen since three South Korean soldiers were injured last month in land mine blasts that the South's military blamed on North Korean devices planted south of the countries' military demarcation line.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said Kim Yo Jong toured the areas Tuesday with Korean People's Army Marshal Pak Jong Chon, one of her brother's top military officials. She called the North's fortification efforts a "sacred and great undertaking" supporting the leader's policy of permanently severing ties with South Korea, which he has declared his most hostile adversary amid a broader stalemate in diplomacy with Washington.

"Our military leadership underlined the need to make those rogues aware that our new firepower units have taken their firing positions," she said, while reminding soldiers of her brother's order to make the border with the "enemy ... eternally impregnable."

Following an inspection with the U.S.-led United Nations Command, Seoul earlier this month formally blamed North Korean-planted mines for the Sept. 21 border blasts and urged the North to apologize and clear its remaining mines. That announcement came after North Korea denied responsibility for the explosions and warned of strong retaliation if provoked.