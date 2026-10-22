Seven tankers damaged in Hormuz amid fears of renewed US-Iran war

Seven oil tankers caught fire or were damaged in the Strait of Hormuz overnight after being struck by Iran or hitting naval mines, Tehran said Thursday, in an unusually high number of reported incidents that underscores growing fears of a return to all-out war.

With Israel's closely contested elections just days away, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces the prospect of losing power. Meanwhile, ahead of next month's US midterm elections, war-related price increases have fuelled voter anger. Against this backdrop, concerns are mounting that US and Israeli attacks on Iran could resume.

Iranian state television reported the latest ship attacks, citing the navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The force again threatened to target US military bases in the region if Washington continues helping commercial vessels navigate the strait.

The report did not mention any casualties.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British maritime security monitor, had not reported the incidents. However, maritime monitors have noted in recent days that some shipping operators appear reluctant to report attacks.

Iran continues to assert control over the strategic waterway, a key source of leverage in any negotiations with Washington over the war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that Tehran remained open to diplomacy but was prepared to defend itself.