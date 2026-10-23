'We'll keep growing': Madrid housing protest camp marks one month

One month after starting as a small camp, a sprawling warren of tents and tarpaulin in Madrid has spearheaded protests over Spain's housing crisis -- a key issue in November elections.

The camp in the capital's emblematic Puerta del Sol square now hosts hundreds of people and has morphed into a mini-city equipped with a canteen, a clinic and a space for meetings.

It sprang up on September 26 following the police eviction of an 87-year-old pensioner from her lifelong Madrid home, after the real estate company that owned the apartment drastically hiked the rent.

That sparked nationwide protests against runaway housing costs and a lack of tenant protections, with tens of thousands of demonstrators hitting the streets and camps appearing in other Spanish cities.

Attempting to placate the anger, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government presented two urgent housing laws that included curbs on evictions and indefinite tenant contracts.

But his minority government failed to pass them in parliament, prompting Sanchez to call an early general election for November 29.

"We've achieved quite a lot of things, we've managed to bring forward the elections," said Marcos Navarro, a 22-year-old laboratory technician, who has been sleeping in Sol since September 27.

He pledged that the camp would occupy Sol "until they kick us out or until things really change... We will keep growing, no matter who governs. We will always defend our rights."

'Dystopian'

The pensioner, Maricarmen Abascal, died earlier this month. A shrine of candles and flowers is dedicated to her in Sol.

The rows of tents, assembled below a canopy of protective sheets, have become "streets" and "squares" named after several causes: "Anger", "Tear Down the Walls", Gaza and Maricarmen Abascal.

Sol is "a modern dystopian micropolis", said Sufian Ben, a 32-year-old anthropologist and dancer, as he guided AFP through the labyrinth, which also boasts a library and a place offering spare parts for tents.