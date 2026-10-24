Lula, Bolsonaro strike calmer tone in final Brazil election debate

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and right-winger Flavio Bolsonaro held a final, more diplomatic debate on Friday, although neither held back with cutting remarks two days before the election.

Polls project a tie between the ideologically opposed pair in Sunday's runoff after Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, took the lead in the first-round vote.

Their first debate was loaded with insults and practically empty of concrete policy proposals, but the candidates this time questioned each other on Brazil's economy, infrastructure and regional development.

There was also a flurry of quips and jibes, with Lula attacking the 45-year-old senator's lack of experience while Bolsonaro accused the president of leaving behind a "broken country."

"He doesn't know what hunger is," Brazil's first working-class president said of Bolsonaro, who asked the incumbent: "Why are things so expensive?"

The election outcome could see Latin America's largest country join a regional shift to the right championed by US President Donald Trump, or remain a left-wing stronghold.

A Datafolha institute survey published on Thursday showed the pair tied with 50 percent of voting intentions each, compared to Bolsonaro's four-point lead in polls published two weeks ago.