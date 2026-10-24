Several dead in clashes between rival Ethiopian regional armies

Addis Ababa: Several people have died during clashes between the armies of southern Ethiopia's Somali and Oromia regions in recent days, against a backdrop of territorial disputes, sources told AFP on Saturday.

Fighting erupted on Tuesday after a Somali regional flag was hoisted in Moyale, a city near the border with Kenya jointly administered between the two Ethiopian regions.

That act sparked "a confrontation that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl", according to the ACLED conflict monitor, which gave a toll of at least another five dead.

"Somali fighters are firing heavy weapons from large buildings in the town while Oromia forces are fighting back," Wako Ganale, a resident, told AFP by telephone.

Another local, Hussein Halkeno, said that "several civilians had been killed and wounded in the clashes".

Shots could be heard in the background of both telephone calls.

AFP was unable to independently verify the toll.

The federal government, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is from the Oromia region, was yet to react to the clashes.