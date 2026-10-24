'We may do another Epic Fury': Trump warns Iran of fresh US strike if Tehran fails to reach diplomatic deal

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of another possible US military strike if Tehran fails to reach a diplomatic agreement, saying Washington could launch “another little Epic Fury” to force compliance.

Addressing a campaign rally in Florida, Trump adopted an aggressive foreign policy posture while highlighting his past national security decisions and taking aim at the Iranian leadership.

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree," Trump told the cheering crowd, hinting at kinetic action if negotiations falter.

Questioning Tehran’s strategic foresight, Trump said, "If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart."

Later, Trump invoked the US Navy's maritime presence in the Caribbean, quipping that American warships returning from the Middle East could confront Cuba before deploying Florida Senator Marco Rubio to conclude diplomatic objectives.