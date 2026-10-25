Trump keeps Iran strike option open, says deal possible; Tehran accuses US of derailing talks

US President Donald Trump on Saturday refused to say how close Washington was to launching fresh attacks on Iran, keeping open the possibility of renewed military action even as he held out the prospect of a deal to end the war.
"Do you really think I'm going to tell you if I'm going to do it?" Trump told reporters here on Saturday.
"And there's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement," he said in response to a question about a possible attack on Iran.
Trump reiterated his assertion that Tehran wanted to reach an agreement with Washington but questioned whether Iran would honour any deal.
"The problem is, will they hold the deal?" he said.
His remarks came amid growing uncertainty over the prospects of ending the conflict, which began in February when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, triggering Iranian retaliatory attacks and widening hostilities across West Asia
The conflict has disrupted shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil and gas shipments, while the US blockade of Iranian ports and restrictions on Iranian oil exports have added to the pressure on Tehran. Efforts to secure a lasting settlement have stalled despite exchanges of proposals between the two sides.
Trump had said earlier this month that the United States would not resume attacks on Iran before the November 3 US midterm elections, citing what he described as productive discussions with Tehran. However, he has repeatedly indicated that military action could resume after the polls if negotiations fail to produce an agreement.
The possibility of fresh strikes has added to regional tensions, with reports indicating that US and Israeli forces have been preparing for a potential resumption of military operations after the US elections. No final decision to launch such an offensive has been publicly announced.
Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Washington of disrupting negotiations aimed at ending the war, while maintaining that Tehran remained committed to pursuing an agreement.
In comments aired on Iranian state television, Pezeshkian said Iran's supreme leader had instructed officials to "go and finish it (the deal)". However, he accused the US of undermining the diplomatic process.
"These scoundrels broke the rules of the game. We were holding talks, and they disrupted them," he said.
Pezeshkian's remarks underscored the deep mistrust between the two sides, with Tehran questioning Washington's commitment to diplomacy even as it continues to leave the door open to negotiations.
The two countries remain divided over the terms of a settlement, including the future of the Strait of Hormuz, restrictions on Iranian oil exports and the broader issues surrounding Iran's nuclear programme. Iran has insisted that its rights over uranium enrichment must be respected, while Washington has pressed Tehran to make concessions on its nuclear activities.
A previous understanding reached in June following mediation efforts was intended to pave the way for further negotiations, but it collapsed amid renewed fighting and disagreements over the terms of a settlement. Subsequent diplomatic efforts have failed to bridge the differences between the two sides.
Anxiety has been growing in Iran and across the region over the prospect of renewed US or Israeli attacks before or shortly after key electoral events. Israel is scheduled to hold elections on Tuesday, while the US midterm elections are set for November 3.
The timing has fuelled speculation that Washington and Tel Aviv could defer a fresh military offensive until after the elections. Trump, however, has not ruled out military action if a diplomatic breakthrough fails to materialise.
The conflict has also become a political and economic concern for the Trump administration, with the war contributing to higher fuel prices and adding pressure on the US economy. The disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has heightened concerns over global energy supplies, making the prospect of a prolonged conflict a concern well beyond the region.
Despite Trump's repeated claims that Iran wants a deal, the latest exchanges suggest that the path to a settlement remains uncertain, with both sides accusing the other of undermining diplomacy and the threat of renewed military action continuing to loom over the region.
(With inputs from AP)