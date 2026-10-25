Trump keeps Iran strike option open, says deal possible; Tehran accuses US of derailing talks

US President Donald Trump on Saturday refused to say how close Washington was to launching fresh attacks on Iran, keeping open the possibility of renewed military action even as he held out the prospect of a deal to end the war.

"Do you really think I'm going to tell you if I'm going to do it?" Trump told reporters here on Saturday.

"And there's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement," he said in response to a question about a possible attack on Iran.

Trump reiterated his assertion that Tehran wanted to reach an agreement with Washington but questioned whether Iran would honour any deal.

"The problem is, will they hold the deal?" he said.

His remarks came amid growing uncertainty over the prospects of ending the conflict, which began in February when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, triggering Iranian retaliatory attacks and widening hostilities across West Asia

The conflict has disrupted shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil and gas shipments, while the US blockade of Iranian ports and restrictions on Iranian oil exports have added to the pressure on Tehran. Efforts to secure a lasting settlement have stalled despite exchanges of proposals between the two sides.

Trump had said earlier this month that the United States would not resume attacks on Iran before the November 3 US midterm elections, citing what he described as productive discussions with Tehran. However, he has repeatedly indicated that military action could resume after the polls if negotiations fail to produce an agreement.

The possibility of fresh strikes has added to regional tensions, with reports indicating that US and Israeli forces have been preparing for a potential resumption of military operations after the US elections. No final decision to launch such an offensive has been publicly announced.