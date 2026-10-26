Conservatives sweep Surrey as record 15 Punjab-origin candidates win in British Columbia

CHANDIGARH: A record 15 Indian-origin candidates hailing from Punjab have been elected to the British Columbia legislature as the Conservative Party won the provincial election and defeated the New Democratic Party (NDP) on October 24. Of these, 11 are Conservatives and four are from the NDP.

According to the 2021 census, South Asians account for 9.6 per cent of British Columbia’s population.

The 15 Indian-origin Canadians who won their ridings (constituencies) crossed the previous historic high of 14, set in 2024. Of the 15, 11 are Conservatives, and four are from the NDP.

Seven among them were re-elected. They include Deputy Premier Niki Sharma, who retained her Vancouver-Hastings riding, and Speaker Raj Chauhan, who won again from Burnaby-New Westminster.

Mandeep Dhaliwal retained Surrey North, a seat he won in 2024 by defeating NDP minister Rachna Singh. Garry Purewal won Surrey-Fleetwood by defeating NDP incumbent Jagrup Brar, who was born in Bathinda district and had held the seat since 2004. Harj Dhaliwal won Surrey-Newton by defeating NDP incumbent Jessie Sunner.

Garry Thind won Surrey-Guildford, defeating NDP incumbent Garry Begg, a week after also winning a school trustee seat in Surrey's civic election. Zeeshan Wahla took Surrey City Centre from the NDP's Amna Shah in a close contest, and Jessy Sahota won Surrey-Serpentine River.

The other Conservative victors include Monica Mohan (Delta North), Pavneet Singh (Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream), Harman Bhangu (Langley-Abbotsford), Jody Toor (Langley-Willowbrook), Steve Kooner (Richmond-Queensborough), and Deep Sandhu (Vancouver-Fraserview).

The other NDP winners are Ravi Parmar, a minister in the government, from Langford-Highlands, and Rohini Arora from Burnaby East.

The wins came on the back of a Conservative sweep of Surrey, which has one of the largest Punjabi communities outside India.