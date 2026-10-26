'Historic victory': World leaders celebrate Lula's re-election in Brazil

BOGOTA: World leaders congratulated Brazil's left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, after he pulled off a dramatic comeback to secure a re-election victory.

Lula's win was acknowledged by left and right-wing leaders alike, despite his challenger Flavio Bolsonaro refusing to accept the loss. Lula received 51.8 percent of the vote compared to 48.2 percent for Bolsonaro.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen hailed Lula's victory as a win for "democracy and multilateralism."

"Europe's partnership with Brazil is thriving," she said in a post on X.

Mexico's leftist President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated Lula's win on Sunday, saying on X: "Long live democracy, the people of Brazil won."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Lula on his "historic victory that guarantees the continuity of the path of peace, sovereignty, and social justice."

Argentina's former president Cristina Kirchner, who is currently under house arrest for alleged corruption, said on X that Lula "knew how to awaken in his compatriots the feeling and sense needed to win."

Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi said on X that he had spoken with Lula and "congratulated him on his victory and on the democratic celebration that an electoral process represents."