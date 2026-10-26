'Historic victory': World leaders celebrate Lula's re-election in Brazil

BOGOTA: World leaders congratulated Brazil's left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, after he pulled off a dramatic comeback to secure a re-election victory.
Lula's win was acknowledged by left and right-wing leaders alike, despite his challenger Flavio Bolsonaro refusing to accept the loss. Lula received 51.8 percent of the vote compared to 48.2 percent for Bolsonaro.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen hailed Lula's victory as a win for "democracy and multilateralism."
"Europe's partnership with Brazil is thriving," she said in a post on X.
Mexico's leftist President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated Lula's win on Sunday, saying on X: "Long live democracy, the people of Brazil won."
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Lula on his "historic victory that guarantees the continuity of the path of peace, sovereignty, and social justice."
Argentina's former president Cristina Kirchner, who is currently under house arrest for alleged corruption, said on X that Lula "knew how to awaken in his compatriots the feeling and sense needed to win."
Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi said on X that he had spoken with Lula and "congratulated him on his victory and on the democratic celebration that an electoral process represents."
'Democratic day'
With Lula's victory, Brazil staved off a conservative wave that has seen numerous countries -- such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru -- all shift right, backed by US President Donald Trump.
Peru's right-wing President Keiko Fujimori praised Brazil's "democratic day" of elections and congratulated Lula on his win.
"I reaffirm our willingness to strengthen our strategic alliance, integration, cooperation, and the sustainable development of the Amazon that we share, for the benefit of both our peoples," she said on X.
Chile's President Jose Antonio Kast, a staunch ally of Bolsonaro, said on X that "Chile and Brazil have a great future in common."
Ecuador's conservative President Daniel Noboa called for cooperation with the leftist leader through his fourth term.
"Our region has common enemies, shared challenges, and much to gain when we work together," Noboa said on X.
'Progressive comeback'
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez celebrated Lula's win as the beginning of a "progressive comeback."
"What has happened in Brazil will happen in Spain," said the Spanish leader, who is trailing in the polls ahead of his country's November vote.
French President Emmanuel Macron called for efforts to "strengthen our strategic partnership" with Brazil.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the current chair of the BRICS geopolitical and economic bloc, which includes Brazil, offered Lula his "heartiest congratulations."
"I look forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted India-Brazil Strategic Partnership," he said.
Russia, which is also a BRICS member, welcomed Lula's victory, with a Kremlin spokesperson saying he had done "a lot, not only for the development of bilateral relations but also for advancing processes within the framework of BRICS."
China also congratulated Lula. A foreign ministry spokesperson said the country was "willing to work with Brazil to continue advancing the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future."
US Senator Bernie Sanders, a firebrand leftist, said: "Lula has stood up for Brazilian workers & democracy -- and will continue to do so in the next four years."