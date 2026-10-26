Trump says Canada trade deal coming 'soon'

WASHINGTON: A trade agreement between the United States and Canada would be reached "pretty soon," President Donald Trump told a campaign rally on Sunday, nine days ahead of crucial US midterm elections.

Tensions between the North American neighbors have been high since trade talks broke down in August, with Trump imposing a slew of new tariffs in response.

"We'll have that settled pretty soon. They're willing to give us anything at this moment," the president said of an agreement during the rally in Port Huron, a Michigan town on the US-Canada border hit hard by his tariff war.

Trump once again defended his levies on Canada and accused it of "ripping off the United States for years."

The tariffs enforced after the August talks broke down impacted around USD 20 billion worth of goods, ranging from hockey sticks to cement.