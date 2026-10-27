Jordan strikes militant groups in Syria after church attack

AMMAN: The Jordanian military said it had struck "terrorist organisations" in neighbouring Syria on Monday in retaliation for a deadly jihadist attack on a church last week, hours after authorities arrested three men they accused of the killings.

It said air force jets had "destroyed several terrorist positions" and killed and wounded "numerous members" of groups linked to the perpetrators of the church attack.

Syrian authorities reported civilian casualties from the raids, with health officials in Daraa province saying six people, including three children and a woman, were killed.

Syria's civil defence agency reported seven deaths in total, six people in Daraa and one in neighbouring Sweida province.

On Friday, gunmen killed nine people during a funeral service at the Greek Orthodox St George's Church in the village of Hammoud in Karak governorate, southern Jordan.

Karak is home to a significant Christian community in Muslim-majority Jordan, where Christians make up between two and three percent of the population.

Major General Abdullah al-Maaytah, Jordan's director of public security, on Monday named the three detained suspects as Hazza Zaidan Mohammed, Meshal Zaidan Mohammed and Ahmad Sami Hussein.

The trio, two of them brothers and the other related by marriage, were cornered at an abandoned house where they had barricaded themselves inside and opened fire on security forces.

"All three terrorists have been injured. They have been taken to hospital and are still receiving treatment," Maaytah told a press conference.